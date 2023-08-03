If you told New York Yankees fans at the beginning of the season that they would be in last place in the AL East in August, they would've called you crazy. However, after a season filled with brutal injuries and disappointment, that's exactly where the Yankees are last place.

Things didn't get any better Wednesday night after an early Wander Franco home run off of Garret Cole brought out “fire Cashman” chants at Yankee stadium during their game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Perhaps the chants worked as the two-run shot was all the Rays would get in a 7-2 Yankees win.

"Fire Cashman" chants break out at Yankee Stadium after Wander Franco's home run in the first inning pic.twitter.com/icD0Cg7ZiQ — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 2, 2023

Brian Cashman is the General Manager of the Yankees, and he doesn't have the support of many fans around New York right now. It hasn't been a complete disaster as the Yankees are above .500, sitting at 55-52, but New York is in last place in the division and 11 games back of the first place Baltimore Orioles. That certainly isn't good enough for this organization as fans were expecting to compete for a World Series this season.

It seems like everything that could've gone wrong for the Yankees this season has, and as we approach the end of the season, the New York faithful are at their breaking point. The injury bug certainly hasn't helped them this season, but the fans' mindset seems to revolve around the fact that the wealthiest team in baseball shouldn't find themselves in last place in the division very often.

The end of the season is quickly approaching as the playoffs begin in about two months. It will be interesting to see how the Yankees handle the rest of the campaign, and also how they handle what is sure to be some difficult decisions in the offseason.