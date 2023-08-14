The New York Yankees badly need reinforcements. Despite a positive record, a playoff berth seems so far away from New York. With how deep the American League has been this season, they will need a major miracle to sniff the final Wild Card berth. Fortunately, they're getting some much needed help: slugger DJ LeMahieu is set to return to the lineup for the Yankees' series against the Atlanta Braves, per Jon Morosi.

“DJ LeMahieu is expected to be in the lineup tonight, which is welcome news for the Yankees. The Yankees are 25-6 this season (.806) when he scores a run. They are 35-52 (.402) when he doesn't. @MLBNetwork @MLB”

LeMahieu is one of the best hitters of this generation, but 2023 has simply not been kind to him. He's dropped to a .240 average this season while striking out more than usual while walking less. Still, when he does good, he's an integral part of the Yankees offense. When he's not on his A game (which has been much more often recently), they get absolutely smoked.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

THere's still a chance, however slim, for the Yankees to sneak into the playoffs. However, to do that, they will need to revive their god-awful offense from the depths of hell. They've been struggling as a team to get consistent hitting, and their pitching has occasionally failed as well.

The Yankees are also coming off a humiliating loss against the Miami Marlins. Despite holding a five run lead in the bottom of the ninth, poor pitching and fielding allowed Miami to walk the game off with a single.