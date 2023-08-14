Former Miami Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria received a lot of criticism for his methods before he sold the team to a group headlined by Derek Jeter in 2017. Loria recently emerged and commented on Jeter removing the infamous sculpture that resided in centerfield and putting it outside of the ballpark.

“Jeter came in and destroyed the ballpark,” Jeffrey Loria said, via TMZ Sports. He added that Derek Jeter removing the sculpture “was a horrible thing to do.”

Loria reportedly attempted to get the sculpture back from Jeter, but was unsuccessful, according to TMZ Sports. Loria laments that the sculpture is now at a plaza outside of the stadium.

“Now it will rot outside where it is,” Loria said, via TMZ Sports. “Condemned to neglect and outdoor decay.”

The Marlins completely changed their look when the New York Yankees legend took over as owner of the team. The sculpture was not the only change.

The ballpark's predominant colors changed from green to blue, while the Marlins uniforms and logo changed as well, to a uniform and logo in which blue and black are the predominant colors.

Jeter is now unaffiliated with the organization after selling his stake with the team. He is now seen more in media, joining the Fox Sports broadcast. It was also just announced that he will attend Yankees Old Timer's Day for the first time this season.

The Marlins are now a competitive team in the National League. Kim Ng, who was hired during Jeter's time, is still the general manager of the team.