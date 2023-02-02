New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter has been making more public appearances since leaving the Marlins organization, most recently appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where he shared a story about how he used Jason Giambi’s golden thong to break the biggest slump of his career.

This story has been told before, but Jimmy Fall0n and Rita Ora seemed to not be aware of it. During a segment called “True Confessions” Derek Jeter described the situation.

When Jason Giambi came over to the Yankees, he brought the infamous golden thong and had it in his locker. Jeter asked him about it, and Giami said that if you wear that during a slump it would guarantee you to get a hit.

Jeter then went on to say that during 2004 he had the worst offensive stretch of his career. He went on an 0-for-32 slump during April of that season, and Giambi pointed at the thong when he walked into the locker room. Jeter wore the thong for the game, and hit a home run on the first pitch. He hit the home run against the Oakland Athletics on April 29, 2004.

Giambi has spoken on the event in the past, and says that this was the only time that Jeter wore the thong, via Brendan Kuty in an article for NJ.com in 2015.

Giambi went on to say that the golden thong has never not gotten a hit, and that he used to give it to a bunch of guys on the team. He said that most of the time the golden thong would be left in the locker of a player who is slumping at the time, according to Kuty.

There are a ton of stories about superstitions in sports, and this one just got a lot more publicity thanks to Jeter.