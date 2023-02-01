Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday morning, putting an end to all the rumors about him joining a new team and running it back in 2023. Brady broke the news himself on Wednesday, and among the wave of reactions from sports fans and athletes, legendary New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter had some parting words for the NFL’s GOAT. Jeter congratulated Brady on an iconic career in what was a cool exchange between two beloved sports figures.

Congrats @TomBrady on an unbelievable career. It was fun to watch! https://t.co/zkobgugR52 — Derek Jeter (@derekjeter) February 1, 2023

Jeter responded to Brady’s brief but emotional video message, congratulating the former Patriots and Buccaneers QB on his “unbelievable” career in the NFL.

The two former University of Michigan standouts may have spent the bulk of their careers playing in rival cities, but they had a strong mutual respect for one another, and that was evident in Jeter’s message to Brady following his big decision.

There had been some inklings that Brady would return for his age-46 season in 2023, and he had been linked to a handful of teams including the Las Vegas Raiders and San Francisco 49ers, among others. Despite those rumors, Brady cleared the air on Wednesday, announcing, for the second time, that he’s finally walking away from football.

We’re sure Tom Brady has received an outpour of messages from fans and friends since his announcement, and Derek Jeter stepped up with his own quick tweet for the retired QB. While the two were iconic aspects of the New York-Boston rivalry, it clearly didn’t dissuade them from having tremendous mutual respect for one another.