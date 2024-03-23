The New York Yankees are hoping for a strong return to form for DJ LeMahieu during the 2024 season. While he suffered an injury March 16 after fouling a ball off his right foot, he is hoping to be in the Opening Day lineup for the Bronx Bombers when they open the season against the Houston Astros March 28.
LeMahieu feels he is making progress even though he has not returned to the field at this point. He has been going through rehab and working out in the weight room.
“I’m progressing, and so hopefully, I’ll be ready to go,” LeMahieu said. “I’m just kind of slowly getting through baseball stuff right now — mostly training room stuff. But I’m trying to work out as much as I can — staying ready.”
Prior to his injury, LeMahieu was intent on turning the page following a disappointing 2023 season. He was hitting the ball hard in spring training, and his consistent line-drive hitting was noticed by Yankees manager Aaron Boone and several of his teammates.
LeMahieu struggled with lower body issues for parts of the 2022 and 2023 seasons. He started to feel stronger in the second half last year, but his overall production was not what he expected of himself.
LeMahieu was held to 125 games in 2022 and 136 games last year. He slashed .243/.327/.390 last year with 15 home runs and just 44 runs batted in.
LeMahieu hopes for a major return to form
LeMahieu is projected to play third base for the Yankees this season. If he can stay healthy, he is anticipating a big year.
“When I’m going, I think I can really help us in the leadoff spot,” LeMahieu said. “We’ll just kind of see how the lineup shakes out, but I’m just excited to be part of this lineup in general — more excited to be part of this lineup than in a little while.”
The Yankees certainly have the potential for a big offensive season in 2024 with powerful hitters like Juan Soto, Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo in the middle of the lineup. LeMahieu figures to play an important role at the top of the New York batting order if he gets on base for the team's sluggers.
Yankees ace pitcher Gerrit Cole will start the season on the injured list, but he knows how much the Yankees need a healthy DJ LeMahieu.
“He obviously has tremendous opposite-field ability and power, which plays really well in our stadium,” Cole said. “His veteran leadership and gamesmanship fit really well in that role as leadoff; his ability to communicate and see pitches, and also drive in runs. To see him thriving in the leadoff spot would be really good for the Yankees.”
LeMahieu is a three-time All-Star who has won four Gold Gloves and two batting titles throughout his career. He has been with the Yankees for for five seasons, and the 35-year-old has played in the big leagues for 13 years.