Opening Day is right around the corner and the New York Yankees are finalizing its active roster. However, there are some concerns at first base as both Anthony Rizzo and DJ LeMahieu are dealing with injuries.
The latest update on both veteran first basemen isn't looking great for New York. Especially for Rizzo, as he was officially removed from the Yankees' lineup, according to team writer Bryan Hoch.
“Anthony Rizzo has been scratched from the Yankees lineup due to a tight lat, club announces.”
As for LeMahieu, he was at least playing catch, which is a great sign, per Yankees beat writer Erik Boland. There's a chance LeMahieu will be available on Opening Day. But that decision is to be determined.
LeMahieu playing catch this morning. Did some light agility before that. Did not play catch yesterday so some slight progress today pic.twitter.com/mdlUf433wv
— Erik Boland (@eboland11) March 22, 2024
Do the Yankees have a first base problem?
With both Rizzo and LeMahieu dealing with injuries, there is some concern the team won't have a first baseman to start the season. If that's the case, the Yankees may have to acquire one via trade or free agency, according to team writer Gary Phillips.
“If LeMahieu & Rizzo can't start the season on time, the Yankees may have to look externally for 1B help. Cabrera has gotten some work in there, but LeMahieu would vacate 3B. Smith can play 3B & has dabbled at 1B, but not much.”
This is a less than ideal situation for the Yankees. The lineup may suffer to begin the season. Especially considering Anthony Rizzo and DJ LeMahieu are solid hitters. So, it'll be interesting to see what New York does to fill the void if LeMahieu can't go on Opening Day.
We could see the front office make a move at any moment. With Rizzo already out of the lineup, the Yankees could find a replacement to backup LeMahieu. That at least would give the team some immediate insurance at first base. And if DJ LeMahieu can't play, then New York would already have the backup option ready to go.
As of now, it's not clear when Anthony Rizzo will return from injury. Luckily, it's a long season and there's plenty of time for him to return. With that said, keep an eye out for any updates regarding these two, as the Yankees prepare for the 2024 season.