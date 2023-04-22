Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays are building quite the rivalry in recent years, which is why it’s even sweeter when there’s a dramatic game between the two. Saturday was a prime example, with Danny Jansen clubbing a game-tying two-run home to tie the game at two in the top of the ninth. But, DJ LeMahieu came through in the clutch in the bottom of the inning.

On a 1-0 count with the bases loaded, the infielder smacked an RBI single through the left side to give the Yankees a much-needed win after dropping the series opener Friday.

DJ LeMahieu walks it off for the Yankees!! (via @Yankees)pic.twitter.com/Am2NIpFVbY — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 22, 2023

New York quickly got to Jays closer Jordan Romano, who didn’t record an out in the ninth. Anthony Rizzo started things off with a double before Gleyber Torres singled and Willie Calhoun walked. That set the stage for LaMahieu to win it.

It was a rather quiet offensive day for both teams, who combined for just 14 hits. Yankees SS Anthony Volpe slugged his second career long ball for the first two runs in the bottom of the eighth before Toronto responded.

Alek Manoah and Gerrit Cole, who clearly do not like each other, went toe to toe on the hill in a true pitcher’s duel. Manoah tossed seven frames, while Cole went 5.2.

As for LeMahieu, he actually came into pinch hit in the ninth. Coming off the bench is never easy, but good things happen when you put the baseball in play.

The rubber match between the Yankees and Blue Jays goes Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.