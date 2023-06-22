The Seattle Mariners (35-37) visit the New York Yankees (41-33) for the finale of their three-game series. First pitch commences Thursday at 7:05 p.m. ET. New York secured a series win thanks to their 4-2 win last night and now leads the season series 4-1. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Mariners-Yankees prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Mariners-Yankees MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Yankees Odds

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+162)

New York Yankees: +1.5 (-196)

Over: 7.5 (-110)

Under: 7.5 (-110)

How To Watch Mariners vs. Yankees

TV: MLB Network, Root Sports, YES

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET/ 4:05 p.m. PT

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

Seattle has had an incredibly up-and-down season thus far. They started cold with a measly 11-15 April before exploding in May and finishing 17-11. However, June has seen their bats cool down again and consequently, they've gone just 6-10. Although they had taken two consecutive series' (at home against the Marlins and White Sox) prior to their trip to New York, the Mariners' dropping the first two games of this series forces their backs against the wall here tonight. Their biggest roadblock has come on the offensive end considering they managed just three combined runs in the first two games. As a result, the Mariners will need to find a way to get at Domingo German and score some runs if they want to cover as 1.5-run underdogs tonight.

Righty Bryan Woo (0-1) makes his fourth career start for the Mariners tonight. The 23-year-old was Seattle's No. 5 prospect prior to his promotion but wasn't expected to make his MLB debut until 2024. However, a dominant 2.05 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 44.0 innings at Double-A Arkansas was enough for the Mariners to bump him up to the bigs. Woo lasted just 2.0 innings in his debut – allowing six runs on seven hits to Texas' top-ranked offense.

However, he bounced back over the last two outings – allowing two runs apiece to the Angels and White Sox in 4.2 and 5.2 innings, respectively. His strikeout stuff was on full display in those last two starts when he sat down seven Angels and nine White Sox. While a road date with the Yankees could spell trouble for the rookie, Woo could thrive against a banged-up New York lineup sitting in the league's bottom half in runs.

Although the Mariners have struggled offensively this month, that's no fault of Ty France. Seattle's first baseman has hit .317 thus far in June. While he's lacking in the power department, his 28 total bases rank second and his five doubles lead the team over that span.

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

New York has been one of the more inconsistent teams in the league this season and that coincides directly with their offensive production. They started 14-14 in April – averaging 4.0 runs per game. However, New York rebounded with a 19-10 May during which they averaged 5.4 runs per game. Well this month, with Aaron Judge on the IL they're back to struggling on offense. They're just 7-9 in June and have averaged a measly 3.5 runs per game. Although they haven't been able to score thus far in this series, they've managed to jump out to an early 2-0 lead thanks to some elite pitching and defense. That said, they likely need a little more out of their offense if they want to cover again as 1.5-run favorites.

Righty Domingo German (4-4) makes his 14th start of the season for the Yankees tonight. German struggled out of the gates this year but settled in nicely last month – compiling a 2.54 ERA in five May starts. He looked to be carrying that into June – kicking off the month with one-run outings against the Dodgers and Red Sox. However, a second chance at Boston proved too much for German to handle as they pegged him for seven runs in just 2.0 innings.

German is a tough cookie to crack this season. While his ERA climbed from 3.621 to 4.30 this season, his 1.09 WHIP is a career-low. Although his strikeout rate is up compared to '22, so is his walk rate. His 4.55 xERA is the highest of his career – as is his 41.1% Hard Hit rate. German's home/away splits are something to keep an eye on tonight. He managed a 2.92 ERA in six home starts compared to his 5.91 ERA in seven road starts.

Final Mariners-Yankees Prediction & Pick

The Yankees haven't needed much offense to cover twice already this series and I don't expect them to need that tonight. With that, however, I'd lean more toward the under rather than the spread considering how well both pitchers have looked in recent weeks.

Final Mariners-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Under 7.5 (-110)