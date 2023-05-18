My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The New York Yankees have been on the receiving end of some veiled cheating accusations from the Toronto Blue Jays throughout their recent series, and while it may not have been what the Blue Jays were going for, it looks like they may have caught a Yankees cheater in Domingo German. German was ejected in the fourth inning of his start on Tuesday after it was deemed he was using a sticky substance for better grip on the baseball.

This isn’t the first time we have seen a pitcher get ejected for a sticky substance this season, as Max Scherzer had a highly publicized ejection and suspension with the New York Mets earlier this season. German will now face the same ten-game suspension that Scherzer faced earlier this season, with umpire James Hoye labeling German’s hand as “extremely sticky” when explaining his ejection.

“New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German has been suspended 10 games and fined by Major League Baseball for violating the rules regarding foreign substances, it was announced Wednesday. The right-hander was ejected in the fourth inning of Tuesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays for having his hand coated with something tackier than rosin, umpire James Hoye said. ‘The instant I looked at his hand, it was extremely shiny and extremely sticky,’ Hoye told a pool reporter Tuesday night. ‘It’s the stickiest hand I’ve ever felt. My fingers had a hard time coming off his palm.'” – ESPN

German has continued to claim that he was just using the rosin bag available to him on the mound, but whatever the case may be, he has picked up a suspension as a result here. This will deal the Yankees pitching staff a bit of a blow, and it will be interesting to see if German makes any changes to his rosin use after picking up a suspension here.