The New York Yankees came into Tuesday night’s tilt with the Toronto Blue Jays having won six of their last eight games, but they lost something unexpectedly after the third inning: starting pitcher Domingo German, who has previously been told by umpires to wash his hands.

Video of the incident was posted by Barstool Baseball, which solicited scores of comments from irate fans.

Domingo German ejected after a sticky check The New York Yankees are now proven cheaters pic.twitter.com/vYUQBhHdEc — Barstool Baseball (@StoolBaseball) May 17, 2023

“Most of the Yankees coaches seemed to act surprised by German getting thrown out for how ‘sticky’ his hands were,” wrote one fan named Joseph Gerrick. “Baseball needs to get some consistency on this issue.”

The Yankees starter entered the game with an ERA of 4.00 and a win-loss record of 2-3 on the season, with 47 strikeouts and 15 walks in 45 innings. German, a 6-foot-2, 181 pound right-hander from the Dominican Republic, had pitched three scoreless innings prior to the ejection, which occurred prior to him walking out to the mound for the fourth inning.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The ejection came just a day after a tipping pitches controversy involving All-Star Aaron Judge, who blasted two home runs off of Blue Jays pitching at the Rogers Centre. Yankees pitchers Ian Hamilton and Ron Marinaccio filled in for German, whose status for future games remains unclear.

German has previously been suspended 81 games for domestic violence back in January of 2020. His ejection for using a foreign substance was the second in Major League Baseball this season, following the ejection of Mets ace Max Scherzer back in April.

The Blue Jays tied the game up with three runs on four hits off of Marinaccio, bringing life back to the Rogers Centre crowd.

The Yankees responded by bringing in reliever Ryan Weber.