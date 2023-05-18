Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge trolled the Toronto Blue Jays with a new celebration. Judge was recently accused of cheating while looking towards the Yankees dugout during an at-bat. The Blue Jays broadcasters, despite saying they didn’t want to start throwing allegations around, took notice of Judge’s actions and questioned what he was doing. Judge admitted to feeling frustrated by what transpired, and decided to troll the Blue Jays with a new celebration on Wednesday, video via Talkin’ Baseball.

Aaron Judge is covering his eyes in his new hit celly pic.twitter.com/tzUoSzuVlX — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 17, 2023

Aaron Judge covered his eyes following the base hit, a truly epic way to troll the incident.

Aaron Judge rarely shows emotion on the field. This situation seems to have gotten to him though, as Judge stated he had “choice words” for Toronto’s broadcasters, per MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch.

“I’m not happy about it, but people can say what they want. I’ve still got a game to play. I’ve got things to do,” Judge said Tuesday.

There is unquestionably a Yankees-Blue Jays rivalry developing. Whenever these teams play one another, there tends to be no shortage of emotion on the field. This series alone has already involved more drama than we’ve seen over the past month for the most part.

Although Aaron Judge likely wasn’t cheating, Yankees SP Domingo German was ejected from Tuesday’s game for allegedly using foreign substances. That incident was just another chapter added to the budding Yankees-Blue Jays rivalry.

New York earned victories in Toronto in the first two games of the series, but the Blue Jays are seeking revenge on Wednesday.