The New York Yankees are now one win away from advancing to the ALCS after Giancarlo Stanton's game-winning solo homer in Game 3 of their ALDS series versus the Kansas City Royals. Thanks to Stanton's homer, the Yankees have overcome another game of their listless offense that has featured an anemic Aaron Judge, who's had an extraordinary season. Moreover, his struggles have even led some Yankees fans to turn on him in favor of the guy who beat the Royals in Game 3 of the ALDS.

Expand Tweet

In the eighth inning, Stanton hit the go-ahead homer at Kauffman Stadium to give the Yankees a shot to close out the ALDS on the road in Game 4.

ALDS Game 3: Yankees def. Royals, Yankees lead 2-1

Before Game 3 against the Royals, Yankees hitter Judge has only a single hit, an infield single in Game 2. Besides this hit, he has not contributed at all to the team's offense, leaving Stanton to bail him out.

Fans have noticed Judge's poor showing and commented accordingly.

First, user @JoshuaJamesNY suggested the Yankees outfielder should try a different career path.

“At this point Judge should be handing out water to rest of team and fanning Stanton when he's on the bench. Maybe rubbing [Tommy] Kahnle's arm too,” he posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Next, the user @graham_piro uploaded a meme of Thanos, referring to Stanton's heroics.

Expand Tweet

This X user, named Larry, was blunt and called Judge a “choke artist” while calling Stanton “clutch.” Meanwhile, another user @VikFishTales agreed and said, “Stanton > Judge.”

Another user @TroofTellah agreed with both commenters and joked, “LMFAO Stanton so much better than Shaaron Judge.”

Finally, @JCMF2424 chided Judge cheering on the sidelines for his teammate's game-winning homer.

“Yeah Judge you better be pumped for [Giancarlo] Stanton, if this holds he saved your f**king ass,” the commenter said.

As recently as Game 2, Aaron Judge said he wasn't “feeling good” if he wasn't making hits, marking a serious drop-off from his history-making regular season performance.

Besides Stanton, maybe he should also thank Jazz Chisholm, Jr., saying the Royals got lucky in Game 2–maybe he needs some of Chisholm's confidence to get out of this slump.