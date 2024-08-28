The New York Yankees' ace didn't have his finest outing in the nation's capital on Tuesday. Gerrit Cole allowed three runs on six hits, including two homers back-to-back in the fourth inning.

Cole sounded off on each of the home-run pitches, via YES Network.

“Yeah, I thought we executed both pitches pretty well, but they were the wrong pitch and they put great swings on 'em,” Cole said.

Cole didn't give up the long balls to big-time power hitters, either. Designated hitter Andres Chaparro's dinger was his first of the season, while third baseman Jose Tena's was his second.

Cole, though, still thought highly of his outing.

“I think I pitched well out of traffic, had good stuff, pretty good command, but ultimately they beat me today. It just is what it is,” the 2023 Cy Young Award winner claimed.

Cole's comments aren't completely off-base, but they may not be well-received by the rabid New York fanbase. Losing to a 60-73 team as the stretch run approaches and appearing complacent with the result wouldn't have flown with late Yankees owner George Steinbrenner, but these are different times.

Should New York fans be worried about Cole's outing, or will it be a blip on the radar?

Gerrit Cole has been reliable for the Yankees lately

Cole was far from his vintage self on Tuesday, but his supporting cast gave him little help. One of the culprits was catcher Jose Trevino, who had a throwing error to first base and sailed another one past second with no one covering the bag in the sixth inning.

Trevino analyzed the failing performance, via YES Network.

“Yeah, it was a tough inning,” Trevino admitted. “I thought Tim [Mayza] threw the ball well. Gotta make some plays for him.”

While Cole had already been pulled out of the game by that point, the Nationals scored their fourth run in that inning due to New York's miscues, which put more pressure on the offense as it tried to mount a comeback.

“I just saw him [Joey Gallo] run, I thought I'd put a throw in that area,” Trevino said about the throw into no-man's land. “Stuff like that happens. Miscommunication.”

Cole could use a couple of shutdown outings coming up in order to regain confidence, but the Yankees can't play disjointed defense if they want to maintain their first-place standing in the AL East. The former Pittsburgh Pirate had allowed just three runs and no homers across his previous four starts coming into Tuesday's contest, so he deserves some slack for now.