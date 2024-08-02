Future Hall-of-Fame pitcher Gerrit Cole may not win the Cy Young Award again this year, as he's still not himself yet after rehabbing from an elbow injury. However, the New York Yankees ace has a chance to show off his progress again this weekend.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone gave an update on Cole's status, via MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.

“Gerrit Cole is throwing a bullpen today,” Hoch reported. “If all goes well, he’ll start Sunday, Aaron Boone said.”

Cole was scratched from his start against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday due to “body fatigue.” The six-time All-Star's last appearance was on July 24 against the New York Mets, when he got tagged for six earned runs in 5.2 innings.

Cole, who has only started seven games so far, is still not as well-conditioned as his teammates are at this point in the year. However, the former Houston Astro assured that his elbow has nothing to do with it, via The New York Post's Greg Joyce.

“Cole said he just hasn’t recovered well since his last start,” Joyce tweeted on Tuesday. “Described it as fatigue in general and not the elbow. Not scheduled for any tests, thinks he could potentially start this weekend after getting a few extra days.”

Will Cole return to his shutdown ways this Sunday?

Gerrit Cole needs to be Cy Young-caliber by September for the Yankees

Cole has struggled thus far, turning in a 3-2 record with a 5.40 ERA and 1.46 WHIP. However, the 33-year-old had good outings against the Tampa Bay Rays (one run in six innings), Baltimore Orioles (same result), and Toronto Blue Jays (one run in five innings). Cole will face the Blue Jays again if he pitches on Sunday, who rank 19th in the league with a .239 team batting average.

With New York's offense back on track after the arrival of Jazz Chisholm Jr. and the return of Giancarlo Stanton, the squad will be in prime position to win the AL East if the pitching staff does its part. Cole, who's on a nine-year, $324 million deal, is responsible for spearheading that effort.