New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole left his start against the Texas Rangers on Monday with an apparent injury. The Yankees have announced it as a right calf cramp.

With the Yankees leading 7-1, Cole came out to pitch the 7th inning but did not face a batter. As he was warming up for the inning, cameras caught him rubbing his right leg. The trainer came out and Cole exited the game as Luke Weaver came in to replace him.

Weaver struggled in his inning of relief, giving up two runs on two hits with rookie Wyatt Langford taking him deep.

The Yankees' TV and radio broadcasts both noted immediately that Cole appeared to be experiencing a cramp, though the team did not confirm that until the 9th inning. If that is the extent of the issue, New York has dodged what would have been a devastating blow as they cling to first place in the American League East.

“He's maybe cramping up,” Yankees analyst David Cone said on the broadcast. “That's a welcome sight. It's nothing with his elbow.”

Cole did not make his 2024 season debut until June 19, missing the first two-and-a-half months with an elbow injury. After a rough start to the season, however, he rebounded and, even with a bad start against the Nationals, still finished August with a 1.93 ERA. He appeared to be dealing against the Rangers on Monday — not only had he only given up one run, but he struck out nine, one off his season high. He did it all in 82 pitches.

Even with the early exit, Cole gave the Yankees what they needed in the season opener in Arlington. Losers of four of their last five games, the Yankees needed a win to keep the Baltimore Orioles from taking over first place in the AL East. Giancarlo Stanton immediately got back one of the runs Langford drove in by homering himself in the top of the 8th inning.