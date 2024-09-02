A couple fans at Globe Life Field have been up to no good, and with Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees back in town to face the Texas Rangers, Yankees fans want answers.

Yankees broadcaster Justin Shackil shared the news on Monday that there is a thief on the loose in Arlington. Someone stole the plaque the Rangers laid down where Judge's historic 62nd home run landed in 2022 — twice.

Judge swung his way into the history books on October 4, 2022, taking Jesus Tinoco deep for his 62nd homer of the season, breaking Roger Maris's single-season American League record. The ball landed in section 31, row 1, seat 3, according to Shakil, who shared a picture of what the area looks like today.

You could see where the plaque used to be.

When Judge hit the legendary homer, Rangers fans seemed to appreciate the moment. Yankees manager Aaron Boone removed him from the game the next inning and Texas fans gave him a rousing ovation as he jogged off the field — high praise from an opposing fan base, particularly for a New York Yankee.

Rangers personnel told Shakil that this is the second time the plaque has been stolen and the team does not plan to replace it yet again. That leaves the remains of the sticky stuff used to affix the plaque to the concrete as the only remaining marker of the historic moment.

Unfortunately for Judge, he enters the three-game set with a measly 51 home runs. He also carries a six-game home run “drought” into the series, putting himself slightly behind pace to break his own home run record. Judge is, of course, prone to home run outbursts, so it's entirely possible he goes on a tear in Texas to get himself back on track. That could at least set him up to make history in another ballpark.

Maybe it will be one not beset by the thievery of memorabilia-hungry baseball fans.