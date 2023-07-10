Aaron Boone's job status has perhaps never been more in question in New York Yankees fans' eyes than it is right now. The Yankees enter the All-Star break at 49-42 and sit one game out of a playoff spot in the American League. Their offense has been one of the worst in baseball since the start of June which prompted the team to fire hitting coach Dillon Lawson on Sunday.

The move brought into question whether Boone would be the next one to lose his job, but the Yankees have no intention of firing him, according to Andy Martino.

“To clear up the most natural bit of speculation that arose, Aaron Boone’s job is completely secure, according to major league sources,” Martino said. “Yankee fans should not read the axing of a coach as a sign that the hot seat has moved to Boone; he is not going anywhere, full stop.”

Boone is in his sixth season as Yankees manager with an impressive 476-323 record under his belt. The Yankees averaged 98.5 wins from 2018-2022, excluding the COVID-shortened 2020 season in which they had a winning record, but a lack of postseason success has turned fans against Boone.

Firing Boone will not solve the Yankees' hitting problems, as much as fans want to believe it. The hiring of Sean Casey as hitting coach could spark New York's lineup after the All-Star break though. Since Aaron Judge went down with a toe injury on June 3, the Yankees are 14-17. They had a .208 batting average and averaged 3.8 runs per game in June.

The Yankees will be in a dogfight to make the playoffs in a crowded American League. Though Boone is safe for now, his job security could reach crisis mode if New York fails to reach the postseason.