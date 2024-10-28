The New York Yankees are down 2-0 in the World Series before playing a home game. Gerrit Cole got the ball in Game 1 and was spectacular but the team could not lock it down. They need to hit their stride starting on Monday and Cole hopes that some special clothes can spark the Yankees. Brendan Kuty of The Athletic spoke with the ace about the vintage turtlenecks that will be broken out on Monday.

“It looks like my childhood heroes,” Cole said. “[I can] put on their superhero costume.”

The turtlenecks have been in Cole's locker since he got to the Yankees in 2020. He says he has broken them out a few times but uses them sparingly to make sure it doesn't get ruined in the wash. Cole is not the only guy who has worn them this October, as Anthony Volpe, Jazz Chisholm, and Aaron Judge also spoke about the turtlenecks.

“We had to go old school, man,” Judge said. “That’s when it was made with some quality.”

“It’s warmer,” Chisholm Jr. quipped. “I wear two of them. I’m from the Bahamas, bro. It’s cold.”

A lifelong Yankees fan, Volpe says “Everyone’s in on them.”

And do not be surprised if you see the starting pitcher on Monday night rocking a turtleneck. Clarke Schmidt said “Old-school Majestic is the way to go. It looks dope and it fits (well).”

Yankees need to heat up to win the World Series

Shots at Fanatics and Nike are riddled throughout the Yankees' quotes about the turtlenecks. If the Bombers asked the official uniform manufacturer of MLB for turtlenecks, they would undoubtedly get them. But the quality of their uniforms has been a topic all season long and it has come to roost in the World Series.

No matter who the manufacturer of the turtlenecks is, they have brought good luck to the Yankees this October. They wore them through the ALDS and ALCS and dominated. Their 7-2 record clinched the first pennant in 15 years. When the Los Angeles weather came in, the turtlenecks went away. They lost consecutive games for the first time all postseason.

Bigger changes than just the uniform need to happen for the Yankees to win the World Series. The offense has been non-existent, especially Aaron Judge. He does not have an extra-base hit in the World Series and has struck out six times in nine at-bats. If the offense wakes up with the turtlenecks on, they may need to wear them in the LA heat.