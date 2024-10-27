The New York Yankees are in a difficult spot right now in the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, trailing 2-0 in the series. The Bronx Bombers lost both games in Southern California and now head back home in serious need of two straight victories to keep their championship aspirations alive.

That won't be an easy task against a strong Dodgers ball club, but as Aaron Boone said, the Yankees will continue to fight tooth and nail.

Via ESPN:

“No one said it's going to be easy,” Boone said. “It's a long series, and we need to make it a long series now. We won't flinch. We've just got to keep at it.”

The Yankees were neck in neck with Los Angeles in the series opener and looked like they would take home an extra innings win until Freddie Freeman smacked a grand slam in the bottom of the 10th inning. New York's bats then struggled to produce in Game 2 on Saturday evening, scoring just one run on four hits.

Aaron Judge continues to struggle this postseason, hitting just .150. The Yankees need him to step up in the rest of the series if they're going to have any chance of coming back. Thankfully, the slugger feels like he's on the brink of figuring it out at the plate, saying post-Game 2 that he's “close” to fixing his mechanics.

The expected AL MVP struck out three times in four at-bats on Saturday. That's 19 K's in just 40 at-bats in the playoffs.

“I think what it comes down to is just swinging at strikes, getting a pitch to drive,” Judge stated to reporters. “You don't get a pitch to drive, don't try to make something happen up there. It's the postseason. Guys are going to make their pitches. They're going to pitch you tough, so I just got to hunker down and get the job done. That's what it comes down to and I'm not doing that right now.”

The Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt to the hill on Monday to keep their season alive.