The New York Yankees have had a hectic past few days as the clock ticks towards Tuesday evening's trade deadline. Ace hurler Gerrit Cole was supposed to face off against the MLB-leading Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday, but there's been a twist in the tale.

Cole will miss the start due to body fatigue, via MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.

“Gerrit Cole has been scratched from tonight's game due to general body fatigue,” Hoch reported. “Will Warren will start.”

Cole, who's coming off a Cy Young Award-winning campaign, has started just seven games so far this year after working back from an elbow injury. The former Pittsburgh Pirate hasn't been himself, as he is 3-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 1.457 WHIP.

Meanwhile, Warren is the Yankees' seventh-ranked prospect, and second-ranked pitching prospect, via MLB.com. The 2021 eighth-round draft pick got called up from Triple-A to make the spot start and has a 5-5 record with a 6.11 ERA in 20 minor-league starts this year.

Will Warren get shelled by Philadelphia's offense? Is Cole seriously injured again?

Gerrit Cole wants to be 100% for the Yankees' stretch run

Cole insists that he didn't have an elbow flare-up, via Hoch.

“Gerrit Cole said he is feeling “run down” and that it was “hard to bounce back” from his last start,” Hoch said. “He said his elbow is not an issue. He is not expecting to start tomorrow and will target the next series. Said this is a good chance to put “gas in the tank.”

The six-time All-Star pointed out that he's on a different timeline than the rest of the team.

“Gerrit Cole: ‘I would sum it up as, it’s still early for me,'” Hoch continued. “‘I’m six starts in and I’ve just hit my max capacity of pitches three times in a row. So it’s early.'”

Since Cole's season just started recently, he's less warmed up and in shape than the rest of the clubhouse. A break may have been needed for him anyway, as he allowed six earned runs in 5.2 innings in his last outing against the New York Mets.

As for Warren, the 25-year-old will have his work cut out for him against the Phillies. Philadelphia is fourth in the MLB with a .256 team batting average, and Warren was hardly dominating in Triple-A this season.