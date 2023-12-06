Giancarlo Stanton is preparing to enter the 2024 season at a "lighter" weight according to Yankees manager Aaron Boone

Giancarlo Stanton is one of the best power hitters in MLB when healthy. The problem has been staying on the field in recent years. In fact, even Brian Cashman is preparing for a potential Stanton injury.

Cashman's comments were surprising to say the least. It is not often you hear a general manager admit to expecting a player injury. Nevertheless, Aaron Boone said Yankees fans should expect a “lighter” Stanton in 2024, per Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.

“The hope is at a lighter weight, he’s more athletic on the bases and in the field,” Kirschner wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Being at a lighter weight may also help when it comes to staying healthy. It also could improve his overall performance, as Stanton struggled in 2023.

Giancarlo Stanton looking for bounce-back 2024 season

At 34-years old, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for Giancarlo Stanton. The former MVP is always a threat to hit 30-plus home runs when healthy. In fact, he is capable of doing that even when missing a significant amount of time.

He appeared in only 110 games in 2022 and still crushed 31 long balls. In 2023, Stanton played in only 101 games but still managed to finish with 24 home runs.

His other statistics have not been anything good to look at though. He slashed an abysmal .191/.275/.420 with a .695 OPS in 2023. Stanton used to be a player who could hit for a decent average while providing a quality OBP and slugging percentage. But he's become extremely boom-or-bust in recent years.

One has to imagine his performance has been plagued by the injury trouble. So this all goes back to Giancarlo Stanton attempting to enter 2024 at a lighter weight. Staying healthy and adding more athleticism to his game should help in the long run.

If Stanton struggles again, or fails to stay on the field, the Yankees will not have many options. He's under contract through 2027 and has a club option in 2028.

Trading Stanton would be nearly impossible given his loaded contract and age. If New York opted to release Stanton, they would still need to pay him a lucrative amount of money over the next few years. As a result, simply releasing him isn't a feasible option.

For now, the Yankees are hoping that Giancarlo Stanton will get back on track in 2024.