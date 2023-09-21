Giancarlo Stanton is having a bad season. That's not just from a relative point of view. He is indeed not having quite a memorable campaign, as evidenced by the fact that his 2023 batting average dropped down to only .188 after going 0-for-4 during Wednesday's 6-1 New York Yankees loss at the hands of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Stanton was pretty blunt when asked about his thoughts on his horrid batting average.

“Terrible,” Giancarlo Stanton said about that particular piece of stat that more or less defines his 2023 season with the Yankees, per Brendan Kuty of The Athletic.

It was not just Stanton who struggled mightily at the plate in the Blue Jays game, though. As a team., the Yankees went just 5-for-32. They mustered three walks but also got fanned a total of 14 times.

The Yankees' offense has not been a picture of consistency this season and it's among the major culprits to the team's seemingly lost season. At this point of the season, New York is just 26th in the league with a .699 OPS and a .225 batting average which is second-worst in the big leagues. Although batting average does not tell the entire story of a club's offense, it's more than enough for many to conclude that New York needs some work done in the offseason to improve their performance at the plate.

Nevertheless, Giancarlo Stanton can still aim at finishing the season on a positive note, at least from an individual perspective. He can start this Thursday in the series finale against the Blue Jays. The Yankees will face the Arizona Diamondbacks in a three-game series at home after dealing with the Blue Jays and then will close out their regular-season schedule with a three-game set on the road against the Kansas City Royals.