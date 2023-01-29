The New York Yankees and Gleyber Torres avoided arbitration by coming to terms on a new one-year contract on Sunday, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. Torres is due to make $9.95 million during the 2023 MLB season, a sizable increase from the $6.25 million he made last season in the Bronx. Torres and the Yankees met at the midway point of their two offers in order to reach an agreement and prevent the contract negotiations from heading to arbitration.

The 2023 MLB season is the final arbitration-eligible year for Torres. That means that he’s set to hit free agency after the season, unless the Yankees come forth with a long-term contract extension. At this juncture, it’s unclear whether the Yankees are ready to sign him long-term, so 2023 figures to be a big year for the 26-year-old infielder.

Last season, Gleyber Torres slashed .257/.310/.451 with 24 home runs, 76 RBI, and 10 stolen bases. It was a bounce-back season from when he struggled in 2021, registering a career-worst .697 OPS across 127 games. Torres already has two All-Star selections under his belt, but it’s been three years since he received the honors last.

Torres figures to be the everyday starter at second base for the Yankees this season, and could even hit leadoff during his sixth season in the Bronx, with a stacked lineup including Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo, Giancarlo Stanton, DJ LeMahieu, and others, behind him.

Now that his contract situation is sorted out, Gleyber Torres can focus on regaining the form he displayed in 2019. During his second season with the Yankees, the then-22-year-old launched 38 home runs and drove in 90 runs while logging a career-high .871 OPS.