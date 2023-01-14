Arbitration is one of the most interesting aspects of the MLB, as teams and players go to battle in an effort to determine how much a player should be paid. Obviously, it’s a scenario that both parties would typically prefer to avoid, but sometimes that just doesn’t happen. The good news for the New York Yankees, though, is that they have managed to avoid arbitration with most of their eligible players.

The Yankees had some key players who were arbitration eligible this offseason, most notably Gleyber Torres and Frankie Montas. New York managed to avoid arbitration with all of their eligible players, except for Torres, meaning that the two sides will have to take their case to a panel of arbitrators before settling on a new deal.

Via Bryan Hoch:

“The Yankees agreed to contracts with all arbitration-eligible players except Gleyber Torres. Torres filed at $10.2M. The Yankees filed at $9.7M.”

This isn’t a huge gap, but it isn’t exactly a great sign that the two sides were unable to reach an agreement here. Torres’ future with the Yankees has been a hot topic this offseason, and the fact that these two sides were unable to avoid arbitration isn’t a good indicator that his future is tied with the Yankees.

Torres’ situation will be resolved in due time, and he will likely remain a key piece of the team for the 2023 season at least. But it’s clear that the relationship between player and team isn’t exactly in a great spot right now, and while Torres’ short-term future is still with the Yankees, it’s beginning to look more and more likely that his long-term future will see him end up elsewhere.