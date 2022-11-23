Published November 23, 2022

By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

With the uncertainty of where a multitude of their free agents will land, and in-between an investigation for alleged collusion between the New York Yankees and New York Mets, teammates of Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge and beyond joined in a chorus of calls to keep the MLB’s leading home run hitter last season in the Bronx during the MLB’s free agency period.

“He’ll bail you out of jail at 4 in the morning if you call him,” said first baseman Anthony Rizzo in a Wednesday report from NJ.com, who resigned with the Yankees on a two-year, $40 million contract in mid November.

The 2022 American League MVP and four-time All Star earned 177 hits and 133 runs in 570 at bats, playing a key role in the Yankees’ run to the AL Championship series before falling to the Houston Astros in four games. Aaron Judge’s unselfishness despite being the team’s leading offensive piece stood out to manager Aaron Boone, who hung up his cleats in 2009 before joining the Yankees’ dugout in 2018.

“He’s not out there to be a hero or thinking, ‘I’ve got to do this or I’ve got to do that,’” Boone said. “For five years, I’ve seen a person that is excited as can be for one of his teammates.”

Aaron Judge said his teammates, who helped push the Yankees to 99 wins in 2022, continued to bring out the best in the 7-year veteran before his uncertain MLB free agency period.

“They constantly push me day in and day out to show up in play,” Aaron Judge said. “That’s the hard work they put in, day in and day out.

“The good days and the bad days, I’ve got to show up just like them. With the special crew that we’ve had this year and the group of guys that I’ve had over the past couple of years, I know I definitely wouldn’t be in this position.”