Published November 23, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Amid Aaron Judge’s free agency, the MLB started an investigation on a potential collusion between the New York Yankees and New York Mets that could have negatively impact the market for the 30-year-old.

As reported earlier, the Players Association raised alarm on the possible collusion after an SNY TV article highlighted how the Yankees and Mets agreed not to fight for Judge. The report stated, “Steve Cohen and Hal Steinbrenner enjoy a mutually respectful relationship, and do not expect to upend that with a high-profile bidding war.”

Considering the history of collusion in the MLB, the Players Association reached out to the Commissioner’s Office to investigate and do its due diligence on the matter. After all, it is a violation of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, not to mention that there appeared to be improper communication between the two teams.

After its investigation, however, the MLB found no basis for the collusion claims.

“We’ve completed our investigation. And we’ve notified the MLBPA that there is no basis for any claim of collusion,” a senior MLB executive said of the investigation, via TIME.

The MLB Players Association has yet to comment on the latest development, though there is still the possibility the organization pursues the matter with a third-party arbitrator.

As for Aaron Judge, he continues his free agency tour. He recently arrived in San Francisco and was said to be scheduled to meet the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday. It remains to be seen how much he’ll get, though the Yankees slugger is expected to command a massive price tag.