The New York Yankees have a need in the infield, specifically at second or third base, and many are wondering if Alex Bregman is on the team's radar. He is the best player remaining on the market, but it seems that the team is not looking to sign the free agent.

“Yankees people love Alex Bregman, but question whether Yankee Stadium is right for him,” Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. “Possible they hope DJ LeMahieu regains health to fill 3B.”

As currently constructed, DJ LeMahieu, Oswaldo Cabrera, or Oswald Peraza are options at either second or third base, with Jazz Chisholm Jr. playing the other position. Although Bregman would fill that hold, he would require a long-term contract, and it would cost the Yankees draft compensation because he turned down the qualifying offer from the Houston Astros.

When it comes to the stadium concerns, the Yankees might be justified in that regard. Bregman has 210 home runs in his career, playing in a ballpark that is friendly to right-handed hitters. If he had played all of his games in his career at Yankee Stadium, he would have just 153 home runs, according to Baseball Savant. So while Bregman is still a quality player who would help the Yankees, the team would likely not get as much offensive production out of him that the Astros did.

How will Yankees fill infield hole?

The Yankees solved their first base problem by signing Paul Goldschmidt to a one-year contract. Knowing that they are unlikely to pursue Bregman, the options at second or third base are slim. The Yankees are also said to not be interested in Nolan Arenado, who the St. Louis Cardinals are looking to trade. Gleyber Torres is a fit as well, but it has been reported that the Yankees are unlikely to re-sign him.

There could be some surprising trade options for New York to pursue, with some speculating on Brandon Lowe from the Tampa Bay Rays. However, it might be tough to acquire him from a division rival. An option available in free agency could be Ha-Seong Kim, who might miss the early part of the season with a shoulder injury, but he brings speed and defense that the Yankees could use.

However, the Yankees are close to that top luxury tax threshold, which is set at $301 million for 2025. If the Yankees are brining in another player at either second or third base, they would likely trade someone off their current roster to stay under that number. Someone like Marcus Stroman is an obvious candidate to be moved, while Trent Grisham is as well.

It might take a while, and the options are not obvious, but the Yankees will likely try to add someone at second or third base before the season starts.