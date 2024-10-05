New York Yankees fans have been clamoring for “The Martian” Jasson Dominguez all season long. He made his Yankees debut in September 2023, but began the 2024 season on the 60-day injured list. Ultimately, the Yankees and manager Aaron Boone only gave Dominguez 56 at-bats this year. He's hitting .179 in that span with two home runs, four RBI and five steals. While still raw, Dominguez is one of the Yankees' top prospects. Yet while he's on the active roster, Boone has been non-committal in getting him more involved, per Bryan Hoch, even when it's clear the bottom of the batting order could use some additional power. Instead, Alex Verdugo will start in left field for the Yankees.

“Aaron Boone said it was a ‘fairly' easy call to start Alex Verdugo in left field tonight. ‘It’s in there for him to do some things for us.' He said that Jasson Dominguez remains in the mix to play a role in this postseason.”

Baseball's coded managerial subterfuge and half-spoken quarter-truths do the game no favors. Speaking to the press practically every day can't be easy when every decision is under the microscope, but the glacial pace of change or reform stymies even the appearance of a willingness to adapt.

The Yankees' over-reliance on Juan Soto, Aaron Judge

Alex Verdugo was once a pretty good contact hitter, but those days have long since passed. Jasson Dominguez is a liability at the plate, but his power upside and ability to challenge pitchers on the basepaths can create chances. The Yankees' decision to rely almost solely on the one-two punch of Juan Soto and Aaron Judge is foolhearty. Aaron Boone is hoping the rest of the team gets hot around them. While pitching is the bigger factor in the postseason, New York's mediocre starting rotation needs the help.

Gerrit Cole seems to be relishing this time of year and pitching in Yankee Stadium, per Bryan Hoch.

“I feel like the passion comes through in the noise and the pageantry of the stadium. … It's open air, it's cold, and it's just — the sound fills you from the feet up. It's just a different sound. It's wonderful.”

The Yankees will host the Kansas City Royals for Game 1 of the American League Divisional Series on Saturday evening.