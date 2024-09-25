While the World Series is still weeks away, Jazz Chisholm Jr. can't help but fantasize about it. The New York Yankees' third baseman has had a ball on his new club, and he doesn't expect the fun to end anytime soon.

Chisholm made his postseason goals clear, via SNY.

“I expect nothing else but a World Series win,” Chisholm said. “With the talent we got, with the guys we got in the clubhouse, I expect nothing else. I haven't been with a better team than this in my life, so I expect to win the World Series.”

Whether or not the Yankees acheive that goal, the 26-year-old has done his part thus far. In 42 games since getting traded from the Miami Marlins on July 27, Chisholm has 10 homers and 16 stolen bases, and became only the third player in the live ball era with 10+ stolen bases and homers in under 40 games with one team, via OptaStats.

Will Chisholm keep it going in October?

Jazz Chisholm is vital to the Yankees lineup

New York injected new life into Chisholm, who became the first-ever Yankee to hit four homers in his first three games with the team. Going from one of the worst teams in the league to the bright lights of the Big Apple, home of a ravenous fanbase with championship expectations, has been a godsend for the speedster, via MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.

“I enjoy it a lot. This is what I live for,” Chisholm said. “I love the lights. I love the big crowds. I love everything like that.”

Chisholm, who sports an .813 OPS with 19 RBI as a Yankee, turned his season around in New York. The 5-foot-11, 184-pounder had just 13 homers and 22 stolen bases in 101 games with the Marlins this year, in addition to a .730 OPS. He's been nearly twice as good since the trade.

Additionally, Chisholm's defensive versatility has made life easy on Yankees manager Aaron Boone. With Gleyber Torres at second base, Anthony Volpe at shortstop, and Aaron Judge in center field, all three of Chisholm's traditional positions were taken. However, third base was a question mark, and the 2022 All-Star has filled in admirably despite never previously manning the “hot corner.”

Only time will tell if Chisholm becomes a New York playoff hero, but he certainly knows the significance of the opportunity.

“This team has one of the biggest histories in the world of sports,” Chisholm said. “When you’re a kid growing up, all you hear about is the Yankees. Your dream is to go do that and succeed on this stage.”