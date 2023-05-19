The New York Yankees have been on cloud nine recently with seven wins in their last ten games heading into Thursday’s game at Toronto, but the team received strange news on the injury front Thursday. An unexpected injury to third baseman Josh Donaldson was revealed by MLB reporter Bryan Hoch that has people talking.

Donaldson reportedly sliced his thumb while putting something together at home, Hoch said, and the veteran infielder is now on the same timetable to return as Giancarlo Stanton, who has been out with a hamstring injury since April 15. Stanton is expected to start a rehab assignment in the minor leagues soon.

Donaldson was recently accused of stealing signs in the same manner as Yankees MVP Aaron Judge. He has appeared at the plate just 16 times so far in 2023, and has tallied one home run and two hits during those at-bats.

Stanton is hitting .269 with 4 home runs and 11 RBI in 52 at-bats. A return to the lineup from both players would provide much-needed support in the Yankees’ lineup for Judge, Anthony Rizzo, and others.

“You can’t make this stuff up,” wrote one fan named Deb Seymour in the comments section.

“They had plenty of justification to cut him before. A setback for him is good news for the team,” another named Terrence McCauley said.

“This is like a bad sitcom,” another added.

The New York Yankees will head to Cincinnati for a three game series with the Reds following the conclusion of their matchup with the Blue Jays, and it figures to be an important one with injuries mounting.

The Yankees remained seven full games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East, and 2.5 games behind the Baltimore Orioles for second place in the division.