There were initially questions about how Jazz Chisholm Jr. would fit with the New York Yankees. The former Miami Marlins star is silencing his doubters through his first few games with the Yankees after being traded to New York, however. Chisholm made history on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies with his three-run home run in the 7th inning.

Video via MLB Network:

According to MLB Network, Chisholm became the first Yankees player to hit four home runs in their first three games with the ball club. It goes without saying, but that is quite impressive.

The 26-year-old flashed signs of stardom during his time in Miami. He even made the National League All-Star team in 2022. Chisholm, though, has been inconsistent for the most part at the big league level. He's also battled injury trouble.

Through 101 games played in 2024 with the Marlins, Chisholm slashed just .249/.323/.407/.730. He did hit 13 home runs and steal 22 bases, but his overall statistics were far from ideal. Perhaps all Chisholm needed was a fresh start.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. looks like one of the best players in baseball right now. He has only played three games so far with New York, but Chisholm has provided no shortage of energy for his new team.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. set to help Yankees amid playoff push

The Yankees entered Tuesday's game against the Phillies sitting just a half-game behind the Baltimore Orioles in the American League East. New York is obviously hoping to earn an AL Wild Card spot at the very least, but they are going to do everything they can to surpass the O's and win the division.

Adding Chisholm projects to help in that regard. New York's lineup, aside from Aaron Judge and Juan Soto, has been unreliable in 2024. If Chisholm plays up to his full potential, the Yankees will have another star to help Judge and Soto lead the team.