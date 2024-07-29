The New York Yankees are looking to incorporate Jazz Chisholm Jr. into their lineup after acquiring him in a trade from the Miami Marlins. He's a versatile player, which helps the team, but they also have some players who aren’t keen on being moved to a new spot. Enter Gleyber Torres.

Chisholm isn’t projected to slide into a role at second base but his previous history playing there for the Miami Marlins leaves the possibility open. Right now, he's looking at a role both in the outfield and at third base. Torres has been the Yankees' second baseman for the past seven years (save for 2021, when he mostly played shortstop) and he made it clear that he isn’t moving his position to accommodate any new additions.

“I'm a second baseman. I play second,” Torres said, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

Gleyber Torres reluctant to play third base following Jazz Chisholm Jr. trade

The Yankees have never played Torres at third base, so having apprehension about a sudden new change — especially in a contract season — makes some sense. However, teams are surely going to take note of Torres refusing to move to a new spot. Teams always want players who will do whatever it takes to help out but, even if Torres' decision makes sense, it may not reflect well on him in the eyes of team executives.

There’s no way Torres' instance of staying at second base can look worse by a quote from Chisholm making himself out to be the ultimate team player, right?

“I mean, I went out there and played [center field] for the first time last year and I felt like it was pretty difficult at first, but I just feel like I could go and play anywhere and help my team win,” Chisholm said, according to Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News. “For me, it's just going somewhere. Especially a winning team, and they're asking me to go somewhere to help them win? I'm definitely gonna go out there and do it.”

Yeah…that won’t make Torres look any better.

Chisholm made the move from second base to the outfield after his first All-Star season. The Yankees are preparing to move him to another new spot, which will really test his arm on defense. They’re also looking to make more moves ahead of the deadline. Torres' stock, meanwhile, seems to be on the downturn.