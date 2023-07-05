Major League Baseball announced Wednesday that New York Yankees relief pitcher Jimmy Cordero is suspended for the remainder of the regular season and the playoffs for violating the MLB's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.

The Yankees released the following statement after the suspension was announced.

“The Yankees are fully supportive of Major League Baseball’s investigative process and the disciplinary action applied to Jimmy Cordero. There is no justification for domestic violence, and we stand with the objectives, standards and enforcement of MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Yankees placed Cordero on the restricted list on July 5 as the investigation commenced and he will be removed from the 40-man roster and will not be paid during the suspension. He is the third Yankees player to receive a suspension for violating the policy since it was founded in 2015. Starting pitcher Domingo German, who recently threw the 24th perfect game in MLB history, was suspended for 81 games in January 2020 under the same policy.

Cordero appeared in 31 games for the Yankees this season, posting a 3-2 record with a 3.86 ERA. He is under team control through the 2026 season.

This is the latest twist in a season full of criticism for the Yankees organization. Despite sitting in a playoff spot for most of the year, New York fans are not satisfied with the teams standing as the All-Star break approaches. The Yankees entered Wednesday with a 48-38 record and hold a two-game lead for the final wild card spot in the American League.