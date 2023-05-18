The New York Yankees have become notorious for dealing with several injuries to a number of key players. They lost another all-star to the injured list, as the team announced catcher Jose Trevino will miss time due to a left hamstring strain.

Trevino has a .219 batting average in 30 games this season, a year removed from his first all-star appearance. He’ll miss at least 10 games, so Kyle Higashioka will do the bulk of the catching for the Yankees.

The Yankees did get some positive news on the injury front though, as reliever Tommy Kahnle is set to begin a minor-league rehab assignment. He has yet to pitch this season. He had a 2.84 ERA in 13 games with the Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He could be a big help to the New York bullpen.

The loss of Trevino will be felt, as he is fantastic defensively while also providing a spark on offense with his bat. Higashioka is a solid replacement, but the Yankees and their fans will want Trevino back behind the dish as soon as possible.

Kahnle’s return should be welcomed by Yankees fans. He had a 3.67 ERA in 72 games with the Yankees in 2019, helping New York reach the ALCS. He has the ability to be a shutdown relief pitcher, and the Yankees will fall in love with him quickly if that’s the case.

Jose Trevino will work his way back from that strain, while Tommy Kahnle is almost back in the Yankees bullpen. The Yanks are 25-20 and right in the thick of the AL East race.