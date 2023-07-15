The New York Yankees have been in a deep offensive slump ever since slugger Aaron Judge went on the disabled list after injuring his big toe while running into the bullpen at Dodger Stadium during a game in early June. Since that injury, the Yankees have been sinking in the American League East. Yankees fans have grown impatient with manager Aaron Boone and general manager Brian Cashman, and they were pushed to the limit of their patience when Josh Donaldson was listed in the clean-up spot prior to the team's Saturday night game against the Colorado Rockies.

Donaldson is serving as the designated hitter for the Bronx Bombers in addition to batting in the fourth spot for Boone's Yankees. It appears to be a rather odd choice, because Donaldson is having a miserable season. In addition to his .147/.233/.451 slash line, Donaldson has 10 home runs and just 15 runs batted in. He has also struck out 32 times in 116 plate appearances.

Twitter has let loose with a torrent of criticism after seeing Josh Donaldson's spot in the lineup. The Yankees are coming off a 7-2 loss to the Rockies in their first game after the All-Star Break. Donaldson batted fifth in that game and went 0 for 3 with one base on balls.

The Yankees have lost 5 of their last 6 games and began the day tied with the Boston Red Sox tied for last place in the American League East. The Red Sox lost to the Chicago Cubs Saturday afternoon, so the Yankees were one-half game ahead of their ancient rivals prior to the first pitch against the Rockies.