It's been well over a month since New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge slammed into the wall at Dodger Stadium and broke his toe and while there is still no timetable for return, he took a step in the right direction Friday.

Prior to the beginning of a three-game set with the Colorado Rockies, Judge took batting practice at Coors Field and “didn't feel limited at all” when taking swings. Definitely a good sign, but the reigning AL MVP still has no clue when he could be back to help the Yanks' struggling offense.

Via MLB.com:

“It's not healed, so obviously it is what it is,” Judge said. “But we're making progress every day. … I've got no date. I've got nothing for you on that. But you're asking how I'm feeling and how we're progressing, and we're progressing well and getting closer.”

Although it may be hard for fans to stay optimistic, the fact that he's finally swinging the bat is a promising sign. Plus, manager Aaron Boone remains hopeful that his best player could be back sooner rather than later considering his progression in recent weeks:

“We've been encouraged by what we've been seeing the last week or so from a hitting [and running] standpoint,” Boone said of Judge's progress. “I think it's gonna be more getting to that next level of really being able to let it loose running. He's run this week already, but where you're able to stop and start and cut. The hitting is going really well.”

Before going on the shelf, Aaron Judge was hitting .291 with 19 home runs and 40 RBI in 49 games.