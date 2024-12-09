New York Yankees fans might not be in the mood to congratulate Juan Soto on his massive new contract with the New York Mets, but one of his now-former teammates tipped his cap to the superstar.

Yankees pitcher Marcus Stroman shared a message to Soto via his Instagram story, wishing him the best across town.

“Shoutout to my brother @JuanSoto_25,” he wrote. “Beyond deserving. Generational talent. Wishing you and your family all the best! Thankful I had the opportunity to compete with you!”

Later, maybe after hearing it from Yankees fans in his DMs, he followed that up with a post that simply said “more grateful for what was…and less spiteful for what may not be.”

Yankees Videos, an SNY-affiliated X account, shared the message, giving Yankees fans a place to publicly sound off on Soto's decision.

“He dead to us bro,” one fan wrote.

“If Soto gets an AB versus Stroman next year, Soto literally might set a new record for longest home run hit in a game,” added another.

Multiple fans also replied that Stroman could be next to leave. Though he has at least one more year left on his contract with the Yankees (with a vesting option for 2026), he's also been the subject of trade rumors. With their top free agent now off the board, the Yankees could look to the trade market for another bat. Stroman could be a useful piece in a trade, helping offset the cost of a big-name bat that a team may be looking to offload.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com raised the possibility of a Stroman trade last week, calling him a “prime candidate” to move this winter.

“Stroman was slightly below average (95 ERA+) over 154 2/3 innings last season, posting a 4.31 ERA, but the 33-year-old did not make a single appearance for New York during the postseason,” Feinsand wrote. “He could be a mid-rotation option for many clubs, but he doesn’t appear to be in the Yankees’ plans.”