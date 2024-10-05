The New York Yankees are set to host the Kansas City Royals in Game 1 of the ALDS on Saturday. However, the Yankees made a couple of surprising roster moves ahead of the series, leaving both Marcus Stroman and Anthony Rizzo of the ALDS roster. Yankees manager Aaron Boone addressed the decision to leave Stroman off the roster Saturday, via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

“In this series, potentially needing only three starters and having four on, you just felt like the role for this series was better to go with another reliever,” Boone said.

Hoch also reports that Boone referred to the situation as a “hard decision.”

Rumors previously swirled about Stroman's ALDS roster spot being in question. Nothing was made official until the Yankees announced their ALDS roster, however.

Will Marcus Stroman pitch in postseason for Yankees?

The division series is decided via a best-of-five format, meaning most teams only utilize three starters in the series. Teams may then decide to add a fourth starting pitcher for potential championship series and World Series appearances, which are both best-of-seven formats. In other words, Marcus Stroman may be added to the roster if the Yankees advance.

For now, though, New York wanted to lean on the bullpen by investing in relief depth. The Yankees and Royals series is set to begin on Saturday. The Royals upset the Baltimore Orioles in the first round of the postseason, so the Yankees need to be prepared to play against a team with momentum.

With that being said, New York enjoyed a strong regular season. They are expected to defeat the Royals. Anything can happen, though. If the Yankees are able to book their ticket to the American League Championship Series, Stroman could re-join the ball club.

At the moment, all Stroman can do is watch his team attempt to avoid being upset by the Royals.