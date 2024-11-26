New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto made an announcement on Tuesday.

No, not that one.

The free agent superstar trolled fans around baseball with a video he shared to his Instagram story, announcing that he has signed a deal with energy drink company Celsius.

Expand Tweet

With the caption “public announcement” written across his story, Soto is seen in the video sitting down in front of a bunch of microphones, with cameras clicking and reporters yelling to him in the background.

“This wasn't an easy decision,” Soto began. “But after meeting with the team, it's become clear what I wanted to be. That being said, Team Celsius.”

Soto then donned a white Celsius hat and cracked open a can before taking a sip and saying, “What? You were expecting a different announcement?”

Meanwhile in reality, fans are eagerly awaiting Soto's actual major announcement — where he will be playing baseball in 2025 and beyond.

The Yankees, Mets, and others in the Juan Soto sweepstakes

The Yankees and crosstown rival New York Mets appear to be the two favorites to land Soto, with the Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox, and Los Angeles Dodgers in the mix. All five have extended an offer to the four-time All-Star, according to Randy Miller of NJ.com.

“The Juan Soto sweepstakes is down to five teams that have offers on the table to the Yankees’ free agent outfielder, a person with knowledge of the situation told NJ Advance Media on Monday,” Miller wrote. “The Yankees, Mets, Red Sox, Dodgers and Blue Jays presented contract offers to agent Scott Boras late last week, the source said. Numerous reports that first offers are coming this week are not true, the source added. The next step will be negotiations between the clubs and Boras.”

Contract projections for Soto have ranged anywhere from $500 million to $700 million over more than 10 years. It's a hefty investment, but Soto is one of the most accomplished 26-year-olds baseball has seen in a while. Already with seven seasons under his belt, Soto is a World Series champion, former batting champion, and five-time Silver Slugger winner.

In 2024, his only season with the Yankees to date, Soto hit .288 with 41 home runs and 109 RBI. He also led the league in runs scored (128) and had a 178 OPS+. Soto was also instrumental to the Yankees' run to the World Series. He hit .368 with three home runs in the ALCS while team captain Aaron Judge struggled.