With MLB free agency underway, all eyes are on Juan Soto. After the 26-year old superstar outfielder put together a dominant campaign in 2024 with the New York Yankees, he's expected to command a massive contract now that he has hit the open market. And from the sounds of it, the sweepstakes for Soto's signature has been narrowed down to five teams.

A handful of teams held meetings with Soto and his camp as free agency started to gauge his market and see what he was looking for. From there, he narrowed down the list of teams interested in him, and there are now five teams with contract offers on the table. According to reports, those five teams are the Yankees, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Toronto Blue Jays.

Per Randy Miller of NJ Advance Media, “The Juan Soto sweepstakes is down to five teams that have offers on the table to the Yankees’ free agent outfielder, a person with knowledge of the situation told NJ Advance Media on Monday. The Yankees, Mets, Red Sox, Dodgers and Blue Jays presented contract offers to agent Scott Boras late last week, the source said. Numerous reports that first offers are coming this week are not true, the source added. The next step will be negotiations between the clubs and Boras.”

Juan Soto's free agency beginning to heat up

After he hit .288 with 41 home runs and 109 runs batted in, it's not exactly hard to see why Soto is the most sought after free agent in the MLB this offseason. And with five teams now having offers on the table and battling it out to sign him, it looks like things are truly about to heat up. These five teams are big market squads that have tons of money to throw around, and the final number on Soto's contract could end up being historic.

While both the Yankees and Mets have been the presumed frontrunners for Soto's services, the Red Sox, Dodgers, and Blue Jays all appear to have just as good of a shot at landing him right now. With the running being narrowed down to five teams, it will be interesting to see where this saga goes next, but it's clear this situation is heating up, meaning fans will have to keep close tabs on Soto's free agency drama.