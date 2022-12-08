By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

Thousands of New Yorkers were overjoyed at the news that Aaron Judge was sticking with the Yankees. Kevin Durant was not one of those people.

The Brooklyn Nets star was asked about the Yankees securing Aaron Judge’s services with a nine-year, $360 million contract after their team’s win over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. Safe to say he had other things on his mind.

“I’m a Nationals fan. I really don’t care about Aaron Judge at all,” said Kevin Durant with a deadpan expression on his face.

“I’m a Nationals fan. I really don’t care about Aaron Judge at all.” -Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/EFtOn1mFzW — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) December 8, 2022

Durant, who grew up in the D.C. area hasn’t been shy to show his support for the Washington Nationals in the MLB and the Commanders in the NFL.

Still, he does play for a team situated in New York. Perhaps he let his inner fan do the talking instead of the side of him that’s actually a peer of Aaron Judge as a larger-than-life figure playing for an NY-based team.

KD caught wind of that later on when he saw his interview on Twitter, calling it “colder” than intended and branding it as nothing but playful banter.

“Damn this came out colder than I intended..it’s all jokes..welcome back to the city 99..,” said Kevin Durant later on Twitter.

Kevin Durant and Aaron Judge are both two of the best in their respective sports. But from a team standpoint, both squads have fallen flat of expectations for the last couple of seasons.

The Yankees saw their hot start last season end in a whimper in the playoffs while the Nets couldn’t combat the off-court issues that seeped into their on-court play.

Still, having two superstar talents like Durant and Judge is much better than not having them at all. Here’s to hoping they can right the sports ship in New York.