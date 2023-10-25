The New York Yankees brought in Sean Casey to replace Dillon Lawson as their hitting coach during the 2023 season, and Casey said on his podcast called “The Mayors Office” that he will not be returning as the team's hitting coach in 2024 due to family reasons, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

Sean Casey said that his two daughters play into the equation when it comes to him not returning as hitting coach of the Yankees.

“I'm not gonna be able to come back next year (as Yankee hitting coach) because I have my two daughters at home,” Sean Casey said on his podcast, according to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic. “I think getting divorced a few years ago — I have those girls 50 percent of the time. I just can't imagine being away for 8 months.”

Casey said he believed that he could have returned to the Yankees if he wanted to, but the organization had not made a decision on that yet, according to Brendan Kuty of The Athletic.

The Yankees promoted Dillon Lawson to hitting coach in 2022 after successfully revamping their minor-league system. Brian Cashman and the organization did not believe it was going well at the major league level.

Manager Aaron Boone had a connection with Casey from playing together in the past, so the hire mid-season made a lot of sense. Casey is also not cut from the same cloth that Lawson was. Casey was an experienced former big leaguer who was viewed as someone who could connect with players, while Lawson had more of an analytical approach.

For that reason, it will be intriguing to see where the Yankees go to fill the void on Aaron Boone's staff this offseason, and what kind of background the next hitting coach has.