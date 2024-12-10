The New York Yankees have made their first free-agency move by signing pitcher Max Fried. After missing out on Juan Soto, Brian Cashman has kicked off plan B. The former Braves pitcher is locked in for eight years at $218 million, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

“BREAKING: Left-hander Max Fried and the New York Yankees are in agreement on a eight-year, $218 million contract, pending physical, sources tell ESPN,” Passan reported. “It is the largest guarantee in baseball history for a left-handed pitcher.”

Bob Nightengale of USA Today also joined the reporting with contract details. “The Max Fried eight-year, $218 million contract is the largest for a left-handed pitcher, and fourth by any pitcher in history. No deferrals. No opt-outs.”

The Yankees made the World Series despite their starting pitching faltering down the stretch. Fried will slot in with Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodón to create a rotation full of highly-paid pitchers. It also creates a surplus for the Bombers to make a big trade this offseason. Luis Gil, Nestor Cortes, Clarke Schmidt, and Marcus Stroman are all on the roster with only two spots available.

With Soto across town with the Mets, the Yankees have a clear need for offense. The trade market has more options than the free agent pool and could be where Brian Cashman creates a contender.

Max Fried set to star for the Yankees

The Yankees have signed a lot of big-name free-agent pitchers in recent history. Cole and Rodón exemplify the two extremes those moves have landed in. Cole has won a Cy Young, pitched a gem in Game 5 of the World Series, and has continued his Hall-of-Fame career. Rodon was not healthy in his first season and had consistency issues in 2024.

Fried comes over after a solid season with the Braves. He had a 128 ERA+ which was the third-worst of his career. Every year he has been over 100 ERA+ and has two top-five Cy Young finishes. The Yankees need that level of starter, especially if Rodon is going to continue his struggles.

The Yankees should continue to add this offseason to replace Soto in their lineup. But losing out on Soto likely opened up Fried as an option. So the bad news turned good for the Bombers with eight years of Max Fried.