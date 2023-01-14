Nestor Cortes and the New York Yankees avoided salary arbitration on Friday, reaching an agreement on a one-year contract worth $3.2 million in Cortes’ first year of arbitration eligibility.

The star left-hander pitcher took to Twitter to share an inspiring message after the negotiations on Friday night.

“It’s a special day for my family and me. Specially my parents. Sacrificed so much for the ‘American Dream,'” Cortes wrote. “Always put me ahead of their needs. For EVERYONE keep grinding and stay hungry. This is the start! No matter what comes next.”

It was a heartwarming message from Nestor Cortes, who broke onto the MLB scene last year, earning an All-Star nod after posting a 12-4 record with a 2.44 ERA in 28 starts.

The Cuban-American pitcher earned $727,500 last season.

It’s a special day for my family and me. Specially my parents. Sacrificed so much for the “American dream”. Always put me ahead of their needs. For EVERYONE keep grinding and stay hungry. This is the start! No matter what comes next. — Nestor Cortes (@Cortes_1210) January 14, 2023

The Yankees avoided salary arbitration with eight notable players on Friday, according to MLB.com, including “right-hander Frankie Montas ($7.5 million), left-hander Wandy Peralta ($3.35 million), right-hander Clay Holmes ($3.3 million), right-hander Domingo Germán ($2.6 million), catcher Jose Trevino ($2.36 million), catcher Kyle Higashioka ($1.4265 million), and right-hander Michael King ($1.3 million).”

Friday was the deadline for team and arbitration-eligible players to agree on a salary for 2023 before sharing salary figures, which often results in a hearing. The Yankees haven’t done one of those since 2017, when they won over right-hander Dellin Betances.

The Yankees got close with Aaron Judge last season before agreeing on a midpoint of $19 million. Judge signed a monster deal to remain with the franchise for the foreseeable future in December.

The only unsigned outfielder that is still arbitration-eligible is infielder Gleyber Torres, who filed at $10.2 million. The club countered with an offer of $9.7 million for the Venezuelan second base/shortstop.