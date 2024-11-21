The New York Yankees 2024 campaign came to a crushing end, as they flamed out in the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, losing in five games. Their last loss of the season was easily their worst, as they threw away a 5-0 lead to eventually lose the game 7-6, which would end up clinching the title for the Dodgers.

New York did not play particularly well in Game 5, and Los Angeles has not been shy in letting them know that. The latest player on the Dodgers to call them out was utilityman Chris Taylor, as he claimed that the Yanks “s*** down their leg” during their collapse in Game 5 that eventually handed LA their latest World Series title.

“To me, and we're all kind of thinking it, they kind of s*** down their leg,” Taylor said on “On Base with Mookie Betts.” “They were pressing, it was like one thing after the next. I think our energy in the dugout was kind of feeding off of that. It was like, ‘All we gotta do is put the ball in play right now.'”

Chris Taylor incinerates the Yankees for falling apart in Game 5

The Yankees committed a pair of errors in the top of the fifth inning that helped the Dodgers score five runs to tie the game, and then they committed another error in the top of the eighth inning that helped give Los Angeles a lead they wouldn't relinquish. New York shot themselves in the foot frequently throughout the series, but everything came crashing down in Game 5.

As if losing wasn't bad enough, the Yankees are having to deal with listening to the Dodgers continually roast them in the aftermath of their win over them. That should serve as fuel for the team to put together a strong body of work this offseason, and you can bet they will be motivated to go out and win the World Series next season in an effort to make Los Angeles eat their words.