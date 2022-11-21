Published November 21, 2022

By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

Jacob deGrom will most likely be the most sought-after free agent in the MLB this offseason. The New York Mets star pitcher still has the tools that made him a household name even after his injury. However, teams interested in Jacob deGrom, such as the New York Yankees, likely want a more detailed look into his ailments.

It’s no wonder, then that the Yankees have asked the Mets for Jacob deGrom’s medicals amid their free agency pursuit, league sources tell Andy Martino. Asking for a player’s medical records is commonplace in the MLB, especially as teams try to gauge a player’s desirability. The Mets, in theory, should have all the information other teams don’t know about deGrom’s injuries.

Most MLB fans at this point are familiar with Jacob deGrom’s extensive injury history. The star pitcher has battled numerous ailments during the course of his Mets career. The latest setback happened last season ago, when he was forced to miss the end of the 2021 season and most of 2022 with an elbow injury.

When he’s healthy, deGrom is easily one of the best pitchers in the league. Even after his elbow injury, the Mets ace was still able to throw 100 mph heaters with good control. His previous injuries make him a bit of a flight risk, though. It’s not really surprising that the Yankees want to get all the info they can get about deGrom’s injuries before making a push for him.

If Jacob deGrom does sign with the Yankees, expect total chaos to come to the Bronx. He’ll form a deadly one-two punch with Gerrit Cole, who was mostly excellent last season as well. Don’t expect the Mets to sit down quietly and let deGrom go to their rivals, though.