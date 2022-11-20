Published November 20, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Jacob deGrom is the best available pitcher in MLB free agency. The right-hander, who’s spent his entire career in New York with the Mets, has been linked to a number of different teams this offseason. However, a new report from the New York Post will excite Mets’ fans.

“A free agent after opting out from his contract, deGrom is seeking a new deal that would position him as MLB’s highest-paid pitcher, ahead of the Mets’ Max Scherzer,” writes Mike Puma of the New York Post. “The Mets have received enough indications from deGrom’s camp, according to a source, that they believe the two-time Cy Young award winner wants to stay, provided there isn’t a significant discrepancy in offers.”

Jacob deGrom will re-sign with the Mets unless another team were to offer a far more lucrative contract according to this report from Puma.

An unnamed general manager believes Jacob deGrom will receive $40 million-plus in MLB free agency.

“He’ll get it, he’s the best,” the GM said.

The Braves, Yankees, Cubs, and Dodgers have all been mentioned as potential Jacob deGrom suitors. But the Texas Rangers have stood out as a team that could steal deGrom from the Mets. Texas is a team looking to spend money on pitching this offseason.

But it appears as if they will need to break the bank in order to sign him. The Mets simply need to match offers on the table according to the report.

We will continue to provide updates on Jacob deGrom’s free agency.