The New York Yankees had a rollercoaster ride Sunday in their series finale matchup against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field in Denver. It ended with the Yankees suffering an 8-7 loss but not before they experienced some wild highs and lows late in the contest.

Via ESPN Stats & Info:

Yankees today:

⚾️Led 3-1 in 8th inning

⚾️Led 7-5 in 11th inning

They lost the game 8-7.

This is the 1st loss in Yankees history where they had multiple leads of 2+ runs in the 8th inning or later.

As mentioned, the Yankees had a 3-1 lead entering the eighth inning. But New York's bullpen didn't handle the situation the way it was supposed to. Reliever Tommy Kahnle loaded the bases in the eighth frame before Clay Holmes gave up a grand slam home run to CJ Cron that gave the Rockies a 5-3 lead. The Bronx Bombers would tie the game in the ninth inning and after keeping Colorado scoreless in the bottom of the ninth, the Yankees would build another two-run lead in the 11th frame. But the Rockies were also not done. Nolan Jones provided fireworks at the plate in the bottom of the 11th inning with a two-run home run to tie the contest at 7-7. That was followed up by a walk-off home run by Alan Trejo off of Ron Marinaccio

The loss stung New York hard. A win would have taken the Yankees out of the cellar of the American League East division. Instead, they still share the worst record in the division with the Red Sox, with each franchise carrying a 50-44 record.