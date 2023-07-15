The New York Yankees take on the Colorado Rockies. Our MLB odds series has our Yankees Rockies prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Yankees Rockies.

The New York Yankees just lost a series at home to the Chicago Cubs before the All-Star break. They had been doing a relatively decent job of treading water and not sinking in the standings without injured superstar Aaron Judge. New York was 35-25 entering the first day Judge missed due to injury (Sunday, June 4). The Yankees were 48-38 a month later, playing .500 ball without their best player. They were in a wild card playoff spot. They were fending off the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox in the American League East. Since then, however, the Yankees have lost five of six games to fall to 49-43. The Red Sox lost on Saturday afternoon in Chicago against the Cubs, so for the moment, the Yankees are half a game ahead of Boston, but if they lose this game, they will again fall into a tie for last place in the A.L. East, and they will run the risk of losing more ground to the Houston Astros and Baltimore Orioles in the American League wild card standings. New York's offense remained listless on Friday night in a 7-2 loss to the Rockies in Denver. The Yankees badly need to bounce back in this game and restore order.

Here are the Yankees-Rockies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Rockies Odds

New York Yankees: -1.5 (-110)

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-110)

Over: 11.5 (-115)

Under: 11.5 (-105)

How To Watch Yankees vs. Rockies

TV: YES (Yankees) / AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (Rockies) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET/5:10 p.m. PT

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

The Yankees have a deficient offense without Aaron Judge, but even then, it's hard to imagine this team getting smothered two days in a row by Colorado Rockies pitching. Colorado has one of the worst pitching staffs in baseball. The starter in this game, Connor Seabold, has carried an inflated ERA throughout the season and has established a reputation as being one of the most hittable starting pitchers in the game with no overwhelming or intimidating out pitch to use in a big spot. The Yankees scored two runs on Friday in Denver at Coors Field. Those two runs came on a Giancarlo Stanton home run in the first inning. New York got shut out in the remaining eight innings. It is hard to imagine that New York will be similarly stymied by Seabold in this game. The Yankees should be able to score at least six if not more runs.

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

The Rockies just hammered the Yankees on Friday. Randal Grichuk homered against New York. That marked his 18th home run against the Yankees since 2018. In that period of time, no one has hit more homers against the Yanks than Grichuk. Boston's Rafael Devers is tied with Grichuk at 18, but no one has exceeded Grichuk's number. The Rockies were able to hit the ball hard and long against Yankee starter Carlos Rodon. If they can do that against Rodon, they can do something similar against Clarke Schmidt, one of the more mediocre and inconsistent starters in the New York rotation.

Final Yankees-Rockies Prediction & Pick

The Yankees are not going to lose twice in a row to the lowly Rockies, and their bats should be able to wake up against Connor Seabold. Take the Yankees.

Final Yankees-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Yankees -1.5